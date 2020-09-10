Seddon builds Stoke BTR scheme for Sigma

Main construction work has already started on the 63 family homes, which will be brought to market under Sigma’s private rental brand, Simple Life.

Called Stanley Park, the mews-style development is being built on derelict, brownfield land off Newport Lane in Burslem. Once home to the former Wood & Sons and Stanley Potteries, the site has been fully remediated

A proportion of funding for the development was provided by Homes England and Stoke-on-Trent City Council via the National Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Work on the a 79-week construction programme began in April 2020.

Jason Berry, managing director at Sigma Capital Group, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Seddon to launch our Simple Life homes in a new area for us. This is a landmark site, marking our first-time partnership with Seddon. We’re really looking forward to seeing this collaboration go from strength to strength, delivering high quality rental homes across the northwest and midlands.”

The final phase of Stanley Park will be built by Seddon for Stoke-on-Trent City Council, in line with its affordable housing planning policy. Plans for this phase will create a further 36 affordable homes and are currently being finalised.

