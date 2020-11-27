Seddon gets going on Stockport College redevelopment

Work has started on the first phase of works

The plans include the construction of a new arts building within the shell of the former arts department, together with the refurbishment of Vernon Tower to provide new teaching facilities.

The college, first gained planning consent from Stockport Council back in 2018 after joining with the Trafford College Group. Wates Construction was initially appointed to the project in September 2018, via the North West Construction Hub‘s (NWCH) construction frameworks, but withdrew in August 2019 after failing to agree a price.

Seddon Construction has now taken over to complete the project and is expected to complete the £7.1m first phase in July 2021.

Partners on the project include Project3 architects, WSP planners, Planit-IE, Abacus CM, Rider Levett Bucknall, Hydrock and CBO Transport.

Michelle Leslie, vice principal of corporate services at Trafford College Group, said: “Following extensive feedback from students, staff and local residents, we are pleased to say that work has now begun on the revitalisation of Stockport College.

“After what has been a challenging year, this project is just the boost we need to help us meet our goals for the college in 2021 and beyond, and we look forward to sharing updates with staff, students and the wider community as building progresses.”

Seddon divisional director John Shannon said: “Work is progressing well, and we look forward to completing ahead of the 2021/22 academic year.”

