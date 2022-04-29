Segro goes multi-storey in London

Artist's impression of Segro V-Park Grand Union

It is Segro's multi-storey development in the UK – these type of warehouses are generally single storey but with the Great London Authority encouraging more intensive use of industrial land, here it is going multi-storey.

Situated in the London Borough of Brent, Segro V-Park Grand Union will deliver 134,500 sq ft of light industrial space over six storeys. It is being jointly developed by Segro with housing developer St George, part of the Berkeley group.

It forms part of St George's canalside Grand Union development, converting the 22-acre former derelict Northfields Industrial Estate in Alperton into a mixed-use residential area.

Within Segro V-Park Grand Union, the ground and first floors will provide more than 100 parking spaces. The flexible industrial space is arranged over four upper levels, configurable for a range of sizes.

The development will incorporate sustainability features such as photovoltaic cells and an internal green wall. Construction is expected to begin this summer.

Glencar managing director Eddie McGillycuddy said: “As the first multi storey logistics development of its kind to be developed in London and the UK more generally we are absolutely delighted to be appointed by St George and Segro to deliver this ground-breaking development.

“Glencar are working on an increasing number of urban logistics development projects right across London and the south as the strong pent-up demand for last-mile fulfilment coupled with the ongoing challenges of land supply continue to be driving factors.

“The six storey, multi-floor unit is a highly innovative concept in terms of the way the building functions and how the employment space is used. We are very much looking forward to working with St George, Segro and the full project team to bring this fantastic design to life and seeing it in action.”

Alan Holland, Segro managing director for Greater London, said: “Segro V-Park Grand Union is a new model for delivering much-needed light industrial space as part of mixed-use communities. We are strong advocates for multi-storey warehousing in some urban settings given the pressure on land supply and the need to create space that supports different types of employment. We have successfully delivered multi-storey logistics at scale in Paris and now have the opportunity at Grand Union to adapt this format for a smaller urban site.

“This regeneration project is a template for how to revitalise under-utilised industrial land to deliver much needed housing and jobs and we look forward to working with the GLA, London Borough of Brent, St George and Glencar to bring forward these exciting plans.”

