SES wins £12.5m package for vehicle research institute

CGI of the Institute for Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems

Last month Rydon Construction was awarded the main works contract for the project, to provide a home for research into the production of ultra-low emission vehicles.

Wates subsidiary SES will provide full mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services across the 11,300m2 IAAPS site, on the Bristol & Bath Science Park in Bristol.

The two-storey scheme will house 17 specialist pieces of equipment used to test vehicle propulsion systems, as well as offices, experimental and demonstration spaces, prototyping workshops and start-up space for future entrepreneurial activities.

The SES team, led by operations manager Andy Harris, will work with main contractor Rydon and other stakeholders during the design process to ensure the integration of the propulsion test cell suppliers’ complex technical requirements.

Work started on site in October 2019, with completion expected in August 2020. IAAPS should be operational in early 2021.

SES regional business director Steve Tovey said: “This latest contract win continues to demonstrate our prowess when it comes to delivering high-tech projects. Our technical expertise, experience in automotive research establishments, digital engineering capability, off site capability and ability to deliver BIM Level 2 projects were all critical in helping us secure the contract.”

