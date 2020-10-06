Severfield resumes executive bonus payments

CEO Alan Dunsmore

Executive bonus payments were deferred for the year ending 31st March 2020 because of the then-unknown impact of the coronavirus crisis.

However, Severfield got through the first wave of the crisis well enough to approve a final dividend for shareholders in financial year 2020. It also decided not to claim for support under any employee-related government support packages including the coronavirus job retention scheme.

As a result of the decision to resume executive bonuses, the directors have each been granted shares worth in the region of £100,000.

Chief executive Alan Dunsmore gets £109,000 worth of shares; COO Ian Cochrane £97,000; finance director Adam Semple £71,000; and executive director Derek Randall £92,000.

