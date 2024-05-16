  1. Instagram
Fri May 17 2024

  3. Shareholders back Barratt-Redrow deal

17 hours Shareholders of both Barratt Developments and Redrow have voted almost unanimously in favour of the takeover deal announced in February.

With shareholder approval now formally secured, the takeover of Redrow by rival house-builder Barratt Developments is expected to complete later this year.

At separate meetings yesterday (15th May), Barratt shareholders voted 99.82% in favour of the deal and Redrow’s by an even more overwhelming 99.92%.

Under the terms of the deal agreed by the boards of the two companies in February, Barratt shareholders will get 67.2% of the combined group and Redrow shareholders will get 32.8%. The deal prices Redrow at £2,524m.

As previously reported, the combined group will be renamed Barratt Redrow plc, with aggregate revenue in financial year 2013 of £7,448m, delivering total completions of 22,642. Redrow will become a third brand and division of the group, alongside Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes.

