Shortages bring crane manufacturing to a halt

The German-made AC 2.040-1 is Tadano's newest model

The combination of the semiconductor shortage that has been ongoing since last year, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supply chain effects from coronavirus lockdowns in China have brought manufacturing to a temporary halt.

Tadano is closing its Kozai and Shido plants in Kagawa, Japan from 9th May to the 13th May 2022. These factories make rough terrain cranes, truck cranes and all terrain cranes.

Also due to semiconductor shortages and Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, Tadano Demag GmbH and Tadano Faun GmbH – Tadano Group manufacturing companies in Germany – have already suspended operations for certain manufacturing lines since 12th April. Further measures are also being considered in Germany, Tadano said, at both Faun and Demag operations.

