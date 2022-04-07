Shortlists chosen for Australia’s $2.1bn M1 extension

The companies being invited to tender have been announced for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace. At the same time, registrations of interest are now being called from pre-qualified contractors to widen Hexham Straight as part of M1 extension.

The AU$2.1bn (£1.2bn) project to extend the M1 to Raymond Terrace and widen the Hexham Straight is being funded by the Australian and New South Wales (NSW) governments, which are contributing AU$1.68bn and AU$420m respectively.

The M1 extension is being built under two collaborative design and construction contracts. For the southern, 10km Black Hill to Tomago section, CPB Contractors, Acciona Infrastructure Australia, and the John Holland/Gamuda (Australia) Branch Joint Venture have been selected to take part in the tender process.

For the northern, 5km Heatherbrae Bypass section, Seymour Whyte Constructions and BMD Constructions have been chosen to take part in the tender.

Both contracts are expected to be awarded by the end of 2022.

The Hexham Straight widening will be delivered through a collaborative alliance contract following consultation with industry. Transport for NSW will develop a shortlist of tenderers through the registrations of interest, and work with these organisations to consider and incorporate innovations proposed by industry, ensuring value-for-money delivery of the project’s benefits.

Successful contractors are expected to be announced later this year.

The M1 extension to Raymond Terrace is 15km extension that includes a four-lane divided motorway with two lanes in each direction and new interchanges at Black Hill, Tarro, Tomago and Raymond Terrace. It will improve the connection between Newcastle and the New England Highway, M1 Motorway and the Pacific Highway, enhancing safety and traffic flow for the 50,000 motorists who travel this route every day.

The project will also deliver an important economic boost to the Hunter region, supporting around 2,700 jobs during construction and creating opportunities for local businesses.

Deputy prime minister and minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development Barnaby Joyce said: “The government is building infrastructure that will make us as strong as possible, as quickly as possible. These milestones move us a step closer to completion of what is one of the Hunter’s biggest ever infrastructure projects.

“Extending the M1 will significantly improve journeys for tens of thousands of motorists across the Hunter region, busting congestion and providing faster and safer journeys for commuters.

“Delivering this ‘missing link’ will also provide better access for local employment areas and support freight operators transporting mining products to the Port of Newcastle. The sooner these valuable commodities reach the port and are sent to overseas customers, the sooner we get paid and the stronger our nation becomes.”

NSW minister for regional transport and roads Sam Farraway said: “This will be one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the Hunter region’s history and is set to create about 2,700 direct and indirect jobs.

“The Hunter region’s existing transport network – the M1 Motorway, the New England Highway and the Pacific Highway – carries some of the highest regional traffic volumes in NSW.

“By removing more than 25,000 vehicles a day from key congestion and merge points between Newcastle and Maitland, we’ll help keep freight, commuters and tourists moving.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk