Shropshire housing to host battery power trial

The £1m project, led by Wrekin Housing Group, has government-backing as it could prove to be a blueprint for renewable energy schemes across the country.

In total, 68 homes will be retrofitted with battery storage and solar panels and a further 11 new energy-efficient homes will be constructed.

Wrekin Housing Group is working with Telford-based battery specialist AceOn Group working and BEW Electrical Wholesalers to install the systems.

Overall, the project will deliver 87 jobs in the next year, a 1,678,750 kWh reduction in energy consumption off the grid and a 720 tonne reduction in carbon dioxide over a 10-year period, it is claimed. It should also reduce energy bills for residents.

AceOn Energy is the full energy storage provider for the scheme, supplying solar panels, inverters and 7kWh batteries to allow the homes to capture solar energy and then store it for later use.

AceOn Energy managing director Richard Partington said: “This is a key project for us to be involved in and underlines the cutting edge work we are doing to deliver new energy storage systems which can play a leading role in fighting climate change for the next 20 years and more.

“We have developed a truly-innovative virtual power plant, which provides an energy storage system which can be both retro-fitted to existing homes and installed in new developments and is small enough to fit in a cupboard under stairs. It has huge potential to help housing associations, local authorities and developers across the country meet new climate change and carbon emission targets, reduce their tenants’ electricity bills and provide a new income stream for these organisations to support their investment in renewables.

“It is hugely exciting and we are delighted to be working with our partners on such a pioneering and important scheme which will showcase these technologies to a national audience.”

Wrekin Housing Group was awarded funding for the scheme via the Marches local enterprise partnership in August.

David Wells, executive director of operations for Wrekin Housing Group, said: “The whole world faces a big carbon reduction challenge and we believe a good place for that to start is at home, so we are excited to get started on this project, prove our concept and then continue to invest across our remaining housing stock.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk