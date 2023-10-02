Sig revives Kitsons brand

A Kitsons Insulation Products trade counter back in the day [photo from kitsonsts.co.uk]

Acquired by Sig in 1998, Kitsons Insulation Products built its name as a specialist distributor of thermal insulation products but the brand was dropped in 2013 when what was by then Kitsons Thermal Supplies was merged with GRM Distribution to become Sig Technical Insulation.

“Following customer research, it was clear there was a strong recollection of the Kitsons brand,” said Sig Distribution UK managing director Richard Burnley. “We felt the timing was right to bring it back, as we look to continue to grow our market presence and support to our customers in specialist technical insulation into the future.”

Heading up the new Kitsons business is sales director Shaun Byrne, who said: “Sig is building its reputation on skills, customer service and extensive product choice. However, there are some niche sectors where customers need clearly signposted specialist knowledge that they can trust. That is where the industry experts in our Kitsons team will have the advantage.”

The Kitsons product will be available from seven specialist branches offering national coverage, with selected products also available through the SIG Distribution branch network.

