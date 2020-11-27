Singapore awards first contract for international link

Woodlands North Station

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded Penta-Ocean Construction the contract for the Johor Bahru – Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS).

The RTS Link is a rail shuttle service between the Singapore terminus at Woodlands North station and the Malaysia terminus at Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru. It will support a peak capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

The S$932.8m (£521m) contract covers the construction of the RTS Link Woodlands North station, tunnels and the Customs, Immigration & Quarantine (CIQ) building in Singapore.

Construction of the RTS Link is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021 and passenger service is expected to start at the end of 2026. The next civils contract for this project, which includes the construction of the RTS Link viaduct, will be awarded in the first quarter of 2021.

