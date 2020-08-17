Sisk brings Irish bunker expertise to Swindon

Artist's impression of the Swindon Radiotherapy Centre

The new OUH Swindon Radiotherapy Centre is being built at the Great Western Hospital.

At the peak of construction Sisk will have 60 operatives on site in Swindon. The project is due to be complete in winter 2021.

Sisk regional managing director Ajaz Shafi said: “We are using our expertise of constructing linear accelerator bunkers for radiotherapy treatment on our projects in Ireland and putting it into practice here. We look forward to working with OUH, Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Brighter Futures (The Charity of Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust) and the local community in Swindon.”

The OUH Swindon Radiotherapy Centre is an expansion of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s radiotherapy service, currently provided solely from the Churchill Hospital in Oxford. The new centre is expected to save more than 13,000 journeys to Oxford for treatment every year.

Funding for the project has come from Oxford University Hospitals (£18.4m) combined with £2.9m raised by a local appeal for donations.

OUH chief nursing officer Sam Foster said: “The difference this new facility will make to local cancer patients and their families is so important. The reduction in travel time means less stress and anxiety and more time to do other things. I am so pleased we are finally able to start work. I look forward to tracking the progress."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk