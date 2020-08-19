Sisk picked for Rochdale link road

The new road will support industrial and residential development in Rochdale

Sisk will build a link from junction 19 of the M62 motorway across to Pilsworth Road in Rochdale. The road is expected to support the development of 1,000 new homes, a primary school, and a 135,000 m2 industrial estate.

Sisk's contract is valued at £14m. The council expect the overall development value of the wider scheme will be in the region of £150m.

Rochdale Borough Council secured £10m from the government’s £900m Getting Building Fund for the ‘shovel ready’ scheme. Other funding has been contributed by the Department for Transport and the scheme’s developer partner, Russell Homes.

Sisk is expected to start preparatory works in the autumn, with road completion set for spring 2022.

Councillor Neil Emmott, cabinet member for environment at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “This is a proud moment for the borough and the result of many years of hard work by the council and Rochdale Development Agency. The new link road will bring significant improvements for residents and businesses in the Heywood and Middleton areas by providing a new direct access route from the M62 into the Heywood employment area, which will reroute HGV traffic away from Heywood, Birch and Bowlee.”

Russell Homes director Andrew Russell said: “The link road is a vital piece of infrastructure to unlock the future economic development of South Heywood, and we are pleased to see the project progressing in line with our masterplan proposals.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk