Sisk set to start streetworks in Leeds city centre

CGI of the remodelled Park Row

The roads is being converted to a one-way street for most of its length and re-landscaped. Pavements will be widened and a cycleway created along sections linking across The Headrow to Cookridge Street. Bus shelters will be upgraded and semi-mature trees will be planted.

This work is the next phase of Leeds City Council’s £8.9m Infirmary Street scheme, being delivered as part of the £270m Connecting Leeds transport strategy.

Contractor John Sisk & Son is expected to have the entire Park Row scheme completed by winter.

Leeds City Council's executive member for climate change, transport and sustainable development, Councillor Lisa Mulherin, said: “This scheme has been developed as part of our long-term ambitions to improve walking and cycling environments in Leeds city centre but its benefits will be felt even more keenly now given the experience we have all had during the current pandemic in particular the improved bus routes, wider pavements and cycling provisions.”

