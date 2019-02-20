Site clearance paves way for HS2 train shed

Washwood Heath site clearance

The demolition covers a 110,000 sqm site and is being carried out by HS2 Ltd’s early works contractor LM JV (Laing O’Rourke/Murphy).

Demolition of the old depot, last used by Alstom, has yielded 412,464 tonnes of material and this will be predominantly reused on site.

Mike Lyons, programme director of HS2 Phase One in the Midlands said: “As we prepare for the construction of HS2, there is a huge amount of work going on at sites in the Midlands, including land clearance, habitat creation, tree planting, demolitions, archaeology, road improvement works and utility diversions.

“We currently have 62 live sites across the whole Phase One route, servicing over 250 work locations. Over 7,000 jobs are supported by HS2, and over 300 companies in the Midlands are already working on the project.”

HS2 trains will be maintained, serviced and cleaned at Washwood Heath. It will be HS2’s only rolling stock maintenance depot for Phases One and 2a of the UK’s new high-speed rail network.