Site fatality brings Everton stadium to a halt

The new stadium is being built in Bramley Moore Dock

Michael Jones, a 26-year-old from Kirkby, died in hospital following an incident with heavy machinery on site yesterday (14th August).

Merseyside Police is working jointly with the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for main contractor Laing O’Rourke said: “We can confirm that a member of our team, who was carrying out work for one of our sub-contractors, was seriously injured in an incident. He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he sadly died.

“We are shocked and saddened by today’s tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wide.

“The police and Health & Safety Executive are on site and we have suspend work until further notice. We will cooperate fully with any investigation that follows.

A spokesperson for the football club said: “Everyone at Everton Football Club is heartbroken by the news a male worker has died following an incident at the Everton Stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock. The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time.”

Michael Jones

A statement from the Jones family said: "The family would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support. It is with our greatest sadness that our beloved son, brother uncle and friend Michael has sadly passed away. He was a lifelong blue who was so happy to working on the new stadium. We want to thank the NHS staff and work colleagues who did their best for Michael. He will be missed beyond words."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk