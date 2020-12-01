Skanska signs for Norwegian motorway

The project for the Norwegian Public Roads Administration involves construction of an 8.4km stretch of motorway between the municipalities of Bærum and Hole. The aim is to improve safety and accessibility for travellers on what is a key route.

The project will now enter into a collaboration phase between the client and Skanska, working with partners, before starting the construction work in February 2021. The work involves building four tunnels and eight bridges, with a total of three million cubic metres of different materials needing to be moved.

The project will be certified in accordance with the CEEQUAL standard to ensure there is sufficient protection for external environment aspects.

