Skanska to build Norwegian bridge

The NOK805m (£68m) contract involves the construction of the new bridge over the Nidelv River as well as connections to current and future road networks on both approaches.

Skanska will also build a new pedestrian and bicycle path and approximately 1.4km of a new two-lane road as well as 80m of tunnel and the portals for the future Byåsen Tunnel. In addition, two smaller bridges will be built where the new road crosses the Leirelva River.

Construction is set to start in October and the project is due to be completed in August 2024.

