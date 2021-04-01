Skanska wins £135m Canary Wharf office rebuild

30 South Colonnade will become YY London

Skanska will carry out the structural refurbishment of the 11-storey building, giving it new cladding and constructing an additional three new office floors on top.

30 South Colonnade was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox as 288,400 sq ft of office accommodation over ground-level reception, mezzanine and 10 upper levels, standing 62 metres high. It was built in 1991 in the early days of the Canary Wharf development and served as the headquarters of Thomson Reuters.

The rebuild project has been designed by BuckleyGrayYeoman for owners Quadrant and Oaktree Capital Management. They are renaming it YY London and targeting BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Building Standard Platinum ratings.

Skanska will begin work in April 2021 and is scheduled to complete in the last quarter of 2022.

It follows on from phase on works being carried out by McGee, including the soft-strip, structural demolition, façade removal, enabling and structural strengthening works to the original steel frame building. McGee is expected to complete its work in September this year. [See our previous report here.]

The 'before' photo

Skanska managing director Steve Holbrook said: “Winning this contract is a great testament to the collaborative way of working the team adopted with our customer, to deliver a transparent approach throughout the tender process.

“Their hard work to overcome any challenges meant they could find solutions that not only met the customer’s bespoke requirements, but will also deliver a modern, sustainable building, located in the heart of the vibrant Canary Wharf community.”

