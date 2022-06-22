Skanska wins £63m FM contract

The new contract could be also extended by up to three years.

Under the contract, Skanska will provide a variety of hard FM services, looking after the council’s properties in the south of Edinburgh, providing mechanical and electrical engineering, including building maintenance and repairs. The council’s property portfolio includes public buildings and schools.

Skanska has been working with the City of Edinburgh Council since 2015. It began by providing electrical engineering compliance services and subsequently expanded its role after securing further facilities management work before this latest contract win.

Managing director Adam McDonald said: “This builds on our existing relationship with the City of Edinburgh Council. We have a strong background and expertise in mechanical and electrical engineering, and we’ll use that knowledge to benefit the council and Edinburgh residents.”

