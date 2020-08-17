Skanska wins tunnel contract for Oslo’s new water supply

Skanska has signed a contract with Oslo municipality’s agency for water and wastewater services for preparatory work on the New Water Supply Oslo project.

The project primarily involves the blasting of rock chambers and three large tunnels with a total length of 5km. A total of 1.2 million cubic metres of solid rock masses will be taken out and, when production is at its peak, Skanska will have seven tunnel rigs active.

The project is in an area in central Oslo that has a geology that will require special preparations, for example systematic pre-injection.

The contract is the first sub-contract in a major development project, whose main goal is to ensure that Oslo will have enough drinking water even in the event of failure in vital parts of the supply system.

Construction will start in September 2020 and is due to be completed in May 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk