Sofistik sets up engineering consultancy

Sofin Consulting will be based in Espoo, Finland. Sofistik said that the move is a response to the latest developments in the construction industry, in which new modelling and design methods are coming to the fore, requiring additional services and knowledge transfer. Sofin will act as an independent consultant advising engineering practices, builders and public authorities around the world on their bridge construction projects.

Sofin’s services will include conceptual and detailed construction design, detailed parameter-based 3D modelling and all aspects of load-bearing planning. In addition, Sofin will offer project-specific training and consultancy in the Sofistik FEA bridge design software with building information modelling.

Atte Mikkonen, a specialist civil and structural engineer with more than 20 years’ experience in bridge construction, will take on the role of managing director at Sofin Consulting. He was previously with WSP, where he worked on projects including the Kruunuvuori bridge in Finland, Thu Thiem 2 bridge in Vietnam and the Chenab bridge in India.

“Our objective is to offer clients a productive and scalable solution for realizing complex projects,” explains Frank Deinzer, CEO of Sofistik. “In establishing Sofin Consulting we have created an opportunity to meet our clients’ needs for additional services beyond software technical support. From its Finnish base, Sofin will support bridge projects around the world, with clients benefiting from our expertise and practical knowledge. Atte Mikkonen is a highly skilled expert in his field with many years' experience in design and real-world bridge construction. We are proud to be continuing our partnership.”

“Sofin is all about better design in a shorter time with higher quality,” said Mikkonen. “In partnership with our clients we will strive to achieve technical excellence, applying state-of-the-art modeling, analysis and design techniques. We will be a reliable sub-consultant, team member or service provider, helping engineering practices, construction contractors and authorities to optimize their bridge designs and coordinate client projects. I am looking forward to exciting and challenging international projects in bridge design and construction.”

