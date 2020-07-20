Southampton steps up council house-building programme

Potters Court, Southampton City Council’s housing-with-care scheme under development in Wimpson Lane, Millbrook

The council plans to deliver 100% affordable living in a combination of social, affordable and shared ownership schemes. It will use a mix of funding streams to pay for the homes, including borrowing, income from the Right to Buy scheme and shared ownership properties, plus grants.

New council homes have already been built or are under construction in Millbrook, Coxford and Harefield. The council has now agreed to step this up a notch.

In total, the next phase of the approved programme will deliver 726 homes. Each of the individual schemes will now be developed in detail.

Southampton City Council’s new Homes Design Manual sets out the specification for what it calls ‘the Southampton Home’, to which designers and developers must adhere, to support the council’s Green City Charter and aspiration to meet the RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge.

Council leader Christopher Hammond said: “This is the boldest council home building programme in a generation. It will not only deliver quality, affordable and sustainable homes, but also boost our local economy. Our £144m programme will inject £78m into supply chains and create over 1,000 much needed jobs. We face some sobering economic realities, but now is the time to invest in Southampton, to rebuild and renew a city which is greener, fairer and healthier.”

