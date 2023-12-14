Spades in the ground at Stockton Waterfront

Councillors and representatives from Esh joined Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen to mark the start on site

Stockton Waterfront is being built by Esh Construction for Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council to brighten the place up a bit with gardens, play areas and a riverside amphitheatre.

The park will link the high street with the River Tees through a land bridge structure over Riverside Road.

Work in the first phase will include the realignment and narrowing of Riverside Road, the construction of a 55-metre land bridge structure and extension of the existing Millenium footbridge.

Phase two will include paving elements for an oval lawn over the top of the highway, new gardens and the installation of play areas. In the final phase, the construction of a large-scale amphitheatre will link the high street to the riverside and provide an event space.

Councillors and representatives from Esh Construction, joined Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen to mark the start on site where the former Castlegate shopping centre and Swallow Hotel stood before its demolition earlier this year.

the oval lawn

Esh chief executive Andy Radcliffe said: “This development is set to play an influential and iconic role in the future of Stockton Town Centre and it is a proud moment for us, as a local contractor, to be delivering the scheme.”

Councillor Nigel Cooke, cabinet member for regeneration and housing on Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, said: “This is such an exciting time for Stockton and I’m very pleased we can finally say that work on the build of this fantastic urban park is under way. Where we are standing is set to be an iconic, nationally recognisable new public space for the Borough’s residents, and visitors and will set the scene for our world-class events programme in the future. There’ll be something for everyone as they head through the different areas of the park.”

the riverside amphitheatre

