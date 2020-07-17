Special application lighting tower

The Trime X-Mine Monster

The Trime X-Mine Monster is a lighting tower fitted onto wide crawler undercarriage to keep it stable on rough ground.

Should the X-Mine Monster encounter a short climb or descent, a dynamic levelling system automatically tilts the mast to keep it vertical and the lights shining where they are supposed to.

It is fitted with 30 multi-directional and adjustable 150W LED lamps, fitted onto a 10-metre hydraulic and foldable mast, with 240 degree rotation, delivering up to 24,500 square metres of illumination

Driving at a maximum speed of 2.2 kmh, it is remotely controlled via a wi-fi enabled joystick operated console. With a 150 litre fuel tank, it can run continuously for four days (94 hours).

Trime designed and manufactured the X-Mine Monster in response to a request from an Australian open cast mining contractor who was working 24 hours a day. Traditional wheeled lighting towers were unsteady and not providing sufficient lighting. They were also proving difficult to transport around the site. The contractor explained the requirements to Trime engineers who set about developing the X-Mine Monster.

Trime reckons it is the only lighting tower with a 10-metre articulated fully hydraulic telescopic mast that is able to provide safe lighting in areas difficult to access with just a traditional vertical lighting tower. For example, if an excavator is operating nearby, the X-Mine Monster can light up above and below the excavator’s digging arm.

“We always have a very open mind when we receive special requests for bespoke machinery,” said Trime’s sales director, Matteo Tagliani. “We will always listen carefully to individual requests and work hard to achieve a satisfactory outcome for both parties. We welcome these types of enquiries.”

