Specialist machine for Rotherham demolition firm

Ron Hull's new specially-configured Volvo EC480E

The machine has been supplied with both a high reach demolition three-piece boom and a multi demolition boom – both of which are mounted on the Volvo patented modular base boom joint system.

It also has a hydraulically adjustable undercarriage and hydraulically demountable additional counterweight giving the conventional 50-tonne excavator an all up operating weight of 64 tonnes.

Other options ordered by Ron Hull include a fire suppression system and a Chalwyn engine air intake shutdown valve for working in hazardous environments such as petro-chemical establishments and refineries.

When fitted with the three-piece demolition rig, Ron Hull’s EC480E is capable of handling a maximum tool weight of three and a half tonnes, which is 500kg more than standard thanks to the additional weight of the adjustable undercarriage. Thus rigged, the machine offers a maximum pin height of 28 metres, a maximum reach of 16 metres and a safe operating angle of 15 degrees.

Volvo said that the multi demolition boom option gives Ron Hull a variety of operating options for different types of demolition work. For instance, the machine can be simply rigged with the secondary boom and dipper arm for normal digging duties. The addition of the multi boom, which is a 3.4-metre extension that fits between the modular base boom joint and the remainder of the rig, gives the machine more flexibility and allows a maximum tool weight of five tonnes to be used. The equipment can be fitted in the straight position providing a pin height of 15.8 metres and a safe working radius of eight metres. It can also be re-configured to work in an angled position. This gives a reduced pin height of 12.9 metres but an increased reach of 9.6 metres – again with a maximum tool weight of five tonnes. This configuration also allows the machine to reach a pin depth of seven metres, for underground demolition works such as basements, for example.

The hydraulically adjustable undercarriage enhances overall stability by giving an extra metre of width when working on site but in the retracted position can still be conveyed on conventional transport.

Although the company has a larger Volvo EC700C excavator in standard configuration, the new EC480E is now the largest high reach demolition machine in Ron Hull’s mixed fleet of equipment.

