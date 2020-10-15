Speller Metcalfe picked for Cotswold school expansion

The planned new classroom block

The Cotswold School is a comprehensive academy in Bourton-on-the-Water. Speller Metcalfe will build a two-storey teaching block with 10 classrooms.

This will give the school capacity for an extra 30 pupils in each year – an increase from 220 to 250 per year – from September 2021 entry onwards

Alongside the 10 new classrooms, the existing sports hall is being extended to create additional gym and changing facilities, improve circulation and provide an office for sports staff.

Two classrooms are also being converted, alongside a small extension, to add to the school’s science laboratories.

“This project will enable the academy to not only increase provision, but provide modern facilities for students and improve opportunities for learning,” said Andy Metcalfe, joint managing director at Speller Metcalfe.

Speller Metcalfe was selected for the project through its place on the Gloucestershire County Council major construction works framework. The scheme is due to complete at the end of 2021.

