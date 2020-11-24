Speller Metcalfe picked to build Cinderford hospital

Andy Metcalfe, joint managing director of Speller Metcalfe

Initial work on the design and position of the building is under way but the full specifications will only be finalised after the completion of the public consultation into services to be provided from the new facility.

The £11m hospital, which will be built on the Lower High Street Playing Field in Steam Mills Road, will replace the existing community hospitals in Cinderford and Lydney.

Building work is planned to start in autumn 2021.

Angela Potter, director of strategy and partnerships at GHC, said: “Spellers demonstrated considerable experience of working on health and public sector projects and offering innovative and sustainable solutions so I am confident that together we can deliver a new hospital that will really improve the overall experience for patients and the staff who work there.

“We look forward to the feedback from the public consultation so that we can work up a final design and begin the planning and building process.”

Speller Metcalfe previously built Cinderford Health Centre and Station Medical Centre in Hereford, as well as working on the extension and refurbishment of Hadwen Medical Centre in Gloucester.

Andy Metcalfe, joint managing director of Speller Metcalfe, said: “We know that supporting the health sector is absolutely vital in the current climate, and as a local contractor we recognise how significant this hospital development will be for the wider community. With a strong history of successful project delivery for the NHS, we look forward to working with Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust to develop the latest addition to the Forest of Dean’s health provision.”

