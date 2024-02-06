Springfield builds affordable housing order book

Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith

Springfield Properties’ contract with Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) includes an initial bulk sale of housing, followed by a design & build element.

Springfield will receive £4.1m for a bulk sale of housing. The design and build phase, which is worth £11.2m, is due to start in the coming weeks.

Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith said: “Since reengaging with affordable housing providers, we have been greatly encouraged by the interest that we are receiving. Within the last eight months, we have signed contracts worth £40m with local housing authorities and other affordable housing providers. Alongside the design and build contract, we are pleased to have this opportunity to deliver a bulk sale that will support our overall sales rates as well as our focus on maximising cash generation.

“As well as contributing towards the Scottish government’s ambitious affordable housing targets, these homes will help meet the surge in demand for housing in the highlands with the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport expected to bring 10,000 new jobs to the area. Our strong land-holding across the highlands means we are well placed to assist with housing delivery and we look forward to working with HHA to provide these much-needed homes.”

