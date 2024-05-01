Springfield signs £10m affordable housing contract

Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties

Moray Council has bought a plot of land from Springfield Properties and commissioned it to build out the site over the next 18 months.

The development, co-funded by Moray Council and the Scottish government, is part of the Moray Growth Deal, which is designed to boost economic growth across the region.

Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, said: “We are pleased to have been awarded this latest affordable housing contract from Moray Council, which is a long-standing partner of Springfield. As part of the Moray Growth Deal, it reflects the importance of housing delivery to driving economic growth – and the recognition of this importance by the council and Scottish government. With our strong land-holding across the region and established relationships, we are well-placed to be awarded further contracts under this project to provide much-needed homes.”

