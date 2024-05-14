Staff vote to strike at pipework specialist

GMB members will walk out for two weeks, from Tuesday 28th May up to and including Friday 7th June 2024.
Crane Building Services & Utilities designs and manufactures flow control systems for the utility sector and for heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractors. It is a US firm with a factory in Hitchin, Hertfordshire.
One employee revealed that their wages had risen by only £1.10 per hour in a decade. The workforce has been offered a 5% pay rise but is holding out for more.
GMB’s members who work there have been balloted over the last two weeks and 97% of those that voted supported strike action. The turnout was 84%.
GMB London regional organiser Andre Marques said: “The result is a huge indication of the strength of feeling among our members at Crane. We have been through a long process of negotiations with the company including ACAS talks but so far they have refused to budge on their current 5% offer.
Senior organiser John Colquhoun added: “GMB call on Crane to respect their workforce and pay them what they’re worth, there is still time for a deal to prevent strike action that will sorely impact production.”
