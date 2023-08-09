Staffordshire white line specialist seeks to conquer USA

iStock image [krblokhin]

WJ Surface Treatments LLC is based in Atlanta, Georgia and led by Glenn Thompson as company president. He was previously vice president of railcar cleaning operations at Rescar Companies. Before that he was chief operating office at Roadsafe Traffic Systems.

His new team will initially be working with the Department of Transportations across nine southeastern states, including Kentucky, Virginia, and Florida, as well as general contractors.

The move will see an expansion of captive abrasive friction enhancement (shotblasting) and high friction surface treatments (HFST) in the USA.

Alongside highway maintenance, WJ Surface Treatments will also be offering bridge deck waterproofing.

Glenn Thompson said: “The surface treatments market in the USA is in a very exciting place. With more states conducting friction testing on their roads, many general contractors and transport bodies will be looking for effective yet cost efficient and sustainable solutions – something that we can provide. We are very much looking forward to helping ensure drivers in the southeast have the best quality roads at their disposal to increase their safety and comfort.”

WJ Group chief executive Wayne Johnston said: “Over the last 30 years we have excelled at working with highway authorities across the UK to maintain high quality roads while also creating innovative and sustainable solutions. This expansion in the USA is a goal that we have strived to achieve for several years so to now be able to offer our growing services to American transport authorities and general contractors is a brilliant achievement.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk