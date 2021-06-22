Star Platform appoints technical director

Giuseppe ‘Pep’ Ventrella

Pep Ventrell will be responsible for overseeing Star Platforms’ engineering activities, maintaining technical standards and compliance.

He joined Star Platforms five years ago as service manager.

"The company has continuously developed and promoted from within, which is a fantastic message to our workforce, potential employees and the industry,” he said. “Star Platforms has built its brand on outstanding service and quality standards. I work with an incredible team and look forward to exploring new opportunities for the department. “

Joint managing director Steve Simmons added: "Pep has been instrumental in our growth and success. The contribution he has made to our business and the powered access industry has been exceptional, and we are delighted to recognise his achievements and dedication with this new role.”

