Star Platforms opens in Bridgwater

Star Platforms joint MD Richard Miller (left) and Andy Pearson, new regional director for the southwest

Star Platforms’ new depot in Bridgwater, Somerset, becomes the sixth in its network, along with depots in Luton, Sevenoaks, Coalville, Reading and Thetford.

Andy Pearson, once the managing director of AMP Access before setting up Prolift Access, is Star Platform’s new regional director for the southwest. He sold his Taunton-based Prolift Access business to Speedy in 2017 for £5.9m cash.

Andy Pearson said of his new role: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Star Platforms, at this exciting time and look forward to being a part of the company’s expansion. I have worked closely with [joint managing directors] Richard Miller and Steve Simmons for a number of years within the industry and look forward to supporting them in this next exciting phase of Star Platforms’ journey.”

Richard Miller said: “We have a large demand from existing customers to supply equipment in the southwest region and there was a significant gap in our coverage. We therefore took the decision to open this depot in Bridgwater.”

