Steel firm returns to full productivity

Reid Steel managing director Simon Boyd

The 130-strong firm brought staff back into its workshops with social distancing and resumed operations on its construction sites back in May.

Reid Steel is now set to phase the return of office staff at its Christchurch headquarters, the majority of whom have been working from home since late March.

Managing director Simon Boyd said: “We have reached and are now exceeding pre-lockdown productivity levels in our manufacturing facility. Praise must go to all of our people who returned to work raring to go and embraced our new Covid-19 working practices.

“Our construction operations have also successfully resumed and we intend to introduce a phased return for our office staff.”

Reid Steel shut down its manufacturing and construction site operations for five weeks following the government’s coronavirus lockdown in March.

