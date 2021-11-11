Steele steps down at Osborne

Andy Steele

Andy Steele succeeded David Fison as Osborne chief executive in April 2015, following two years as managing director of the construction division.

Now aged 57, he said felt it was the right time to move onto his next challenge. He leaves the company this month.

Dave Smith, who joined the Osborne board as a non-executive director just last month, has stepped in as interim chief executive. He spent 32 years with Wates Group, ultimately as chief operating officer, before moving to McLaren Construction as managing director in 2017. After 18 months he joined Balfour Beatty as a managing director, leaving in January 2020 at the age of 60.

“Dave is a highly experienced construction professional with over 40 years in the industry, he has been instrumental in building and leading successful privately owned and plc businesses. He brings a wealth of experience leading award-winning corporate responsibility and sustainability programmes," said chairman Andrew Osborne.

The chairman also paid tribute to Andy Steele, saying: “I would like to thank Andy for his commitment, unwavering support and vision during his eight years with Osborne. Andy was instrumental in transforming our business strategy, whilst achieving many successes under his capable leadership.

“Andy carefully prepared our Infrastructure business for divestment, the sale of which completed in September this year. This important strategic move simplified the group and means that all our operating businesses can now fully focus on residential and education markets and we are in a great position to add value at every stage of the property lifecycle.

Interim chief executive Dave Smith

“Under Andy’s stewardship, the Developments business has completed several very successful purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) developments and now has a strong pipeline of PBSA and build-to-rent projects currently in early planning or in construction.

“Innovaré Systems, our offsite manufacturing business for schools and housing, has been substantially expanded, including the addition of automated state-of-the-art plant and equipment.

“All this has been achieved whilst steering the company through the substantial impacts of the pandemic on top of the uncertainty of Brexit.

“Having successfully completed this phase of our transition, Andy felt it was the right time to move onto his next challenge. I wish him well and thank him as we enter the next stage of our Osborne journey.”

