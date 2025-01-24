Stonemason fined for slab storage failure

The moment before the quartz slabs toppled

Three slabs of quartz stone fell from a stillage onto Steven Constable and Struan Dunsmore while they worked at Bespoke Stone Ltd’s workshop on Dales Road in Ipswich where marble, granite and quartz kitchen worktops are cut and finished.

The pair had been preparing to lift one of the slabs onto a saw bed when all three fell onto them. The incident took place on 17th June 2022 and was captured on camera. [See below if not squeamish.]

After sustaining multiple bone fractures and soft tissue damage, Steven Constable required a number of operations and has been unable to work for more than two years. The 54-year-old sustained fractures to his right femur, hip, left tibia and foot, spending a total of 12 weeks in hospital.

Struan Dunsmore, 31, escaped more lightly but sustained bruising to his body and required time off from work following the incident.

A Health & Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found Bespoke Stone Ltd’s handling and storage of slabs was unsafe in that the material was not secure. The restraint system provided did not fit around larger sizes of material. The company also failed to accurately report the injuries sustained by Mr Constable and the time taken off work by Mr Dunsmore under RIDDOR regulations.

Bespoke Stone Ltd, of Dales Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. It was fined £6,600 and ordered to pay £4,875.40 in costs at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 17 January 2025.

HSE inspector Jessica Flint said: “Bespoke Stone Ltd failed to grasp the importance of safe handling and storage of stone materials in stone masonry, with employees regularly working within the hazard zone of slabs during operations within its workshop.

“The CCTV footage makes clear how serious this incident was, with one of the employees sustaining a number of horrific injuries which have affected his ability to return to work. Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

