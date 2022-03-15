Story picked for Ravenscraig rail bridge

North Lanarkshire Council has agreed the project with Network Rail. A new dual carriageway will be built from a new signalised roundabout at the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility and the bridge will be constructed to lift the railway line over the new road.

Network Rail and Story Contracting will manage the construction of the bridge on behalf of the council.

Final design work on the project will start next month, with the bridge being constructed over the coming year. It will then be moved into position and installed in spring 2023 during a line closure and the rail tracks reinstated.

Councillor Paul Kelly, council depute leader, said: “The bridge is a key component of our plans to improve access to the Ravenscraig site and open up more opportunities for investment and development. It will be a major piece of engineering to construct and install the bridge, lifting the West Coast Main Line to accommodate the structure, so we are working in partnership with Network Rail to deliver the project.

“The bridge and the new road beneath will improve traffic flow to and from Ravenscraig now and in future as more homes, business, retail and leisure facilities are built on this important site, supporting the local economy across North Lanarkshire.”

Jeremy Spence, Network Rail programme manager for the bridge work, said: “Network Rail has worked closely with North Lanarkshire Council throughout the development stage for the bridge work.

“When the new structure is moved into place next year, it will be undertaken alongside other essential activities in order to help minimise any disruption caused to rail customers and the local community.”

As part of the contract, Story Contracting will provide a range of community benefits including eight full-time jobs for local people, four apprenticeships and an education with local schools, including work experience opportunities.

The dual carriageway and railway crossing is the first part of the £127.2m Ravenscraig Access Infrastructure (RAI) project, which is being funded by the council and Glasgow City Region City Deal. In addition to creating new connections to Motherwell, the wider RAI project will improve connections from Ravenscraig north to the M8 and south to the M74 and is part of plans to regenerate the former steelworks site.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk