Strabag starts on €700m motorway project

The design-build-finance-operate-maintain contract will be carried out by Strabag Großprojekte and Leonhard Weiss. The contract involves construction of a 31km long section of the A49 motorway between Schwalmstadt and the Ohmtal interchange in northern and central Hesse.The planned construction contract value is over €700m (£620m).

The project company for the PPP is held equally between Strabag Infrastrukturprojekt and Meridiam Investments.

The overall project also includes the maintenance and operation of the motorway over a distance of nearly 62km between the Fritzlar junction and the Ohmtal A5/A49 interchange.

Client for the scheme is the Federal Republic of Germany, represented by the state of Hesse and Deutsche Einheit Fernstraßenplanungs- und -bau (Deges) The PPP contract has a term of 30 years starting from 1 September 2020.

“We are pleased about the renewed trust in our ability to successfully realise large infrastructure projects in public-private partnerships, something we are already demonstrating in Germany with the A8 and A5 motorways,” said Strabag SE CEO Thomas Birtel.

The A49 between Fritzlar and the Ohmtal interchange is divided into four sections. The first section to the Neuental junction is already open to traffic. The second section to the Schwalmstadt junction is currently under construction by HessenMobil. Work on the new sections, three and four, from Schwalmstadt over the Stadtallendorf-Nord junction to the Ohmtal interchange, is due to begin this month.

The main construction works are scheduled for completion in autumn 2024.

