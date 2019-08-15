Structure Tone lands £60m Rose Court revamp

The Rose Court building, located at 2 Southwark Bridge Road, London SE1, is to get an extensive makeover, designed by BDG Architecture & Design for advertising group WPP.

Structure Tone’s task includes an addition to the front façade and street line and a roof extension, with a new rooftop terrace, bordered by green roof and planting,

The existing heavy granite cladding will be removed and replaced with a new high-performance brick and glass façade system. Along Southwark Bridge Road at ground and first floors the granite cladding will be replaced with full height glazing.

Inside, office space will be reconfigured, incorporating elements of the existing exposed concrete structure in open areas to maximise volume. Services will be concealed and cores fully refurbished.

The Rose Court building is alongside the 16th century remains of the Rose Playhouse theatre that was uncovered in 1989. The project team has worked closely with the Rose Theatre Trust to protect and improve the existing Playhouse setting while ensuring the theatre can continue to operate during the project works.

Project manager and quantity surveyor is Colliers International; structural engineer is Webb Yates; building services engineer is Hoare Lea; and façade consultant is Eckersley O'Callaghan.

