Suppliers appointed to £820m heating and electrical framework

A total of 80 specialist firms have secured a place on the framework, which is valued at £820m over a four-year period.
Fusion21’s national heating, renewables and electrical framework is now in its fourth generation. It is specifically to support public sector organisations, including housing, education, and healthcare providers.
Alongside traditional heating installations and electrical testing/works, it also covers technologies dedicated to sustainable heating solutions, including ground source and air source heat pumps, and quality assurance audits.
Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “We’ve listened to member and supply chain feedback and streamlined previous lots to create a new generation of the heating, renewables and electrical Framework which combines a full heating offer, renewable technology, quality assurance audits and two electrical lots.”
The chosen suppliers are:
