Suppliers appointed to £820m heating and electrical framework

The framework covers installation of heat pumps

A total of 80 specialist firms have secured a place on the framework, which is valued at £820m over a four-year period.

Fusion21’s national heating, renewables and electrical framework is now in its fourth generation. It is specifically to support public sector organisations, including housing, education, and healthcare providers.

Alongside traditional heating installations and electrical testing/works, it also covers technologies dedicated to sustainable heating solutions, including ground source and air source heat pumps, and quality assurance audits.

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “We’ve listened to member and supply chain feedback and streamlined previous lots to create a new generation of the heating, renewables and electrical Framework which combines a full heating offer, renewable technology, quality assurance audits and two electrical lots.”

The chosen suppliers are:

Aaron Services

AJS

Alternative Heat

Ashley & McDonough

ATS Gas Services

Axis Europe Plc

BES Group Electrical

BI Electrical Services (NI)

BPM Contracting Services

British Gas Social Housing

BSW Heating

CLC Contractors

Carbon3

Cenergist

Chris Bowker

Citrus Group (NW)

Corgi Technical Services

Crystal Electronics

CTS Projects

Dodd Group (Midlands)

Duplex Care

Easy Heat Systems

Ecolution Group

Electrical Test (Midlands)

Energy Gain UK

Everwarm

FDH Services

Fieldway Supplies

Gas Call Services

GCS Compliance

Gem Environmental Building Services

Geogreen Power

Getfix

Goom Electrical

H&A Mechanical Services

Icon Training and Assessment

Irwin M&E

ISO Energy

Jackson, Jackson & Sons

Joju

K&T Heating Services

Kane Group Building Services

Kensa Contracting

Kimpton

Liberty Gas Group

Low Carbon Exchange

Lux Property Services

McIntyre Compliance Services

Morgan Lambert

Newmay Electrical Services

Next Energy Solutions

Nuvolt

Oakray

Orton Electrical Services

Osborne Energy

P Casey & Co

PFL Electrical

Penny Lane Builders

Phoenix Gas Services

PHS Home Solutions

Pilon

Plug Me In (Heat)

RAAM Construction

RGE Services

Robert Heath Heating

Rothwell Plumbing Services

Sayes Service

Senate Mech

Smith and Byford

Stonegrove

Sure Maintenance

Surefire Management Services

Sureserve Fire & Electrical

Switch2 Energy

T Brown Group

TSG Building Services

Thermoserv

Vital Energi Utilities

WGWigginton

West Coast Mep

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk