Suppliers named for £1.6bn refurb framework

Procurement agency Pagabo has set up the second iteration of its decarbonisation solutions framework – a list of prequalified contractors that local authorities and public sector bodies can call on for specific services without going to full tender.
The decarbonisation solutions that can be secured through the framework include new plumbing, new windows, new lighting and fabric upgrades – refurbishment, in other words.
Pagabo recently launched its healthcare specific decarbonisation framework, while this latest instalment is for public sector organisations completing building works in all other sectors.
Kingston upon Hull City Council (HCC) is serving as the contracting authority for the framework, which will run for four years. The framework has four value banded lots, applicable to the 12 geographical regions, giving a total of 48 sub-lots.
- Lot 1: up to £1m
- Lot 2: £1m to £5m
- Lot 3: £5m to £15m
- Lot 4: £15m+
Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “Both of our new decarbonisation solutions frameworks received strong interest from suppliers and clients alike, ready to begin supporting successful energy efficiency projects across the public sector building stock.
“With the growing focus on the role decarbonisation has to play in working towards and meeting net zero goals, we know that this framework – and its healthcare sister offering – will be well utilised by clients, helping them to meet their individual goals while working towards bigger picture goals at the same time.”
The 56 companies that have been awarded a place on the new framework (in alphabetical order) are:
- AIS Group Companies
- Alternative Heat
- Ashe Construction
- Baxall Construction
- Borras Construction
- Briggs & Forrester Special Projects
- Building Services Now
- BW Interiors
- Cast Contracts
- The Castle Building Services Organisation
- CBES
- Cenergist
- Classic Builders (South West)
- Conamar Building Services
- CorEnergy
- CPS Building Services
- Dodd Group (Midlands)
- EQUANS Regeneration
- EW Beard
- Eyre Building Services Group
- GF Tomlinson Building
- G&H Building Services
- Geoffrey Robinson
- GMI Construction Group
- Graham Asset Management
- Hobson & Porter
- Irwin M&E
- ISG Construction
- Kane Group Building Services
- Kier Construction
- Kind & Company (Builders)
- Logan Construction SE
- Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure
- Morris & Spottiswood
- Mulalley & Company
- Neilcott Construction
- Northstone (NI)
- Novus Property Solutions
- Opus Building Services
- Quinn (London)
- RG Carter
- Renewable Micro Solutions
- Seddon Construction
- Sewell Construction
- Smart Electronic Technologies
- Speller Metcalfe
- Thomas Sinden
- Tilbury Douglas Construction
- Triton Construction
- Veolia Energy & Utility Services
- Vinci Construction UK
- Vital Energi Utilities
- VWG Mechanical
- Willmott Dixon
- Zenith Developments Group.
