Suppliers named for £1.6bn refurb framework

New heating systems are among services offered through this framework

Procurement agency Pagabo has set up the second iteration of its decarbonisation solutions framework – a list of prequalified contractors that local authorities and public sector bodies can call on for specific services without going to full tender.

The decarbonisation solutions that can be secured through the framework include new plumbing, new windows, new lighting and fabric upgrades – refurbishment, in other words.

Pagabo recently launched its healthcare specific decarbonisation framework, while this latest instalment is for public sector organisations completing building works in all other sectors.

Kingston upon Hull City Council (HCC) is serving as the contracting authority for the framework, which will run for four years. The framework has four value banded lots, applicable to the 12 geographical regions, giving a total of 48 sub-lots.

Lot 1: up to £1m

Lot 2: £1m to £5m

Lot 3: £5m to £15m

Lot 4: £15m+

Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “Both of our new decarbonisation solutions frameworks received strong interest from suppliers and clients alike, ready to begin supporting successful energy efficiency projects across the public sector building stock.

“With the growing focus on the role decarbonisation has to play in working towards and meeting net zero goals, we know that this framework – and its healthcare sister offering – will be well utilised by clients, helping them to meet their individual goals while working towards bigger picture goals at the same time.”

The 56 companies that have been awarded a place on the new framework (in alphabetical order) are:

AIS Group Companies

Alternative Heat

Ashe Construction

Baxall Construction

Borras Construction

Briggs & Forrester Special Projects

Building Services Now

BW Interiors

Cast Contracts

The Castle Building Services Organisation

CBES

Cenergist

Classic Builders (South West)

Conamar Building Services

CorEnergy

CPS Building Services

Dodd Group (Midlands)

EQUANS Regeneration

EW Beard

Eyre Building Services Group

GF Tomlinson Building

G&H Building Services

Geoffrey Robinson

GMI Construction Group

Graham Asset Management

Hobson & Porter

Irwin M&E

ISG Construction

Kane Group Building Services

Kier Construction

Kind & Company (Builders)

Logan Construction SE

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Morris & Spottiswood

Mulalley & Company

Neilcott Construction

Northstone (NI)

Novus Property Solutions

Opus Building Services

Quinn (London)

RG Carter

Renewable Micro Solutions

Seddon Construction

Sewell Construction

Smart Electronic Technologies

Speller Metcalfe

Thomas Sinden

Tilbury Douglas Construction

Triton Construction

Veolia Energy & Utility Services

Vinci Construction UK

Vital Energi Utilities

VWG Mechanical

Willmott Dixon

Zenith Developments Group.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk