Survey seeks views on CDP usage

Led by Scotland’s Construction Quality Improvement Collaborative (CQIC), which is backed by the Scottish Futures Trust, the survey seeks to find out how CDP is currently used and what needs to change to improve the process.

Over the last 25-30 years there has been an increasing tendency to get design input from contractors for construction projects. Typically, a range of specialist subcontractors are required to contribute towards the overall design and construction of major buildings.

However, there is a belief within the construction industry that contractor design portion is being used inappropriately and too late in the process. It is also believed that poor communication and a lack of coordination of details between the design team and the subcontractors is commonplace with CDP.

Colin Campbell, associate director at the Scottish Futures Trust, said: “Across the various Scotland-wide CQIC forums we’ve held about the challenges in delivering quality on projects, CDP was a recurring theme in those discussions. This survey is a chance for everyone working in the sector to have their say on how the system can be improved and to help shape future guidance to inform best practice.”

The CQIC is the quality working group for the Scottish Construction Leadership Forum’s transformation action plan

Morgan Sindall Construction commercial director Iain Kent is co-chair of the CQIC. He said: “The use of CDP has grown over the years and it can create challenges for those at the sharp end undertaking construction. Whilst there is undoubtedly a need for CDP in specialist areas of construction, there can be issues with the late incorporation of CDP design, how it is reviewed for compliance and in how it is coordinated with other parts of the design.

“This survey will give an insight into why and how it is used and how its use can be improved. This will be analysed and will allow the development of guidance that will support the sector to use CDP in a manner that will contribute to the construction quality outcomes we are all striving for.”

Those with knowledge or experience to share are asked to take part at www.cqic.org.uk or via this link.

