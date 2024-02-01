Surveyors grow in confidence – a bit

Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' HQ in Great George Street, Westminster

A poll of members in the construction industry by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors shows that expectations of a cut in interest rates at some point in 2024 are sufficient grounds for optimism.

The RICS UK Construction Monitor Q4 2023 shows moderate growth in infrastructure workloads but house-building activity still in decline – both findings broadly consistent with other industry surveys and analysis.

But workload trends overall became less negative in the latest quarterly survey, with the headline figure now recording a -8% figure which is marginally stronger than the -10% recorded in Q3. Infrastructure reported a +9% growth reading; private housing workloads were down at -21%. Public housing deteriorated from -7% to -14% in a single quarter.

Looking forward over the next 12 months, the feedback from surveyors is a little more upbeat than in Q3, RICS reports, with the headline future workloads indicator climbing from +6% to +12%. However, as the graph below shows, 12 is still a very small number in this context.

RICS senior economist Tarrant Parsons said: “Although current conditions across the UK construction industry remain relatively subdued, the latest survey feedback shows a gradual improvement in forward-looking sentiment. Supported by the prospect of easing interest rates later this year, overall workloads are anticipated to rise, with respondents anticipating this pick-up will be accompanied by a rise in employment levels across the industry. That said, the challenge around existing skills shortages remains a persistent theme in the Q4 results.”

Peter Carruthers of Paragon Construction Consultants in Newcastle Upon Tyne, said: “With base rate rises easing, the prevailing mood is one of cautious optimism. However the persistently elevated cost of construction materials, components and labour continue to pose significant viability challenges.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk