Swan tops September's contracts league

Artist's impression of the initial stages of the planned Purfleet housing

Nu Living topped the table in September by virtue of the £1bn Purfleet regeneration scheme in Thurrock Borough Council.

The plans, approved in April 2019, envisage up to 2,850 new homes as well a million square feet of television and film production facilities in a bid to make Purfleet a centre for creative industries.

Swan/Nu Living does not actually have a £1bn contract – that is the envisaged gross development value of the overall regeneration plan being led by Purfleet Centre Regeneration Ltd (PCRL). Swan is one of the three partners in PCRL.

That said, the Builders’ Conference has included the long-term GDV in its contracts total of £5.7bn for September 2020.

In second place was Wates, with three contracts totalling £617m in value. The largest of these is a £600m mixed-use development for the London Borough of Harrow. Wates is the council’s partner in the Harrow Strategic Development Partnership (HSDP), which plans to revamp Wealdstone town centre, building 1,500 new homes and a new civic centre as well as shops, offices and a school.

The rest of the top five was made up of Laing O’Rourke, Court Collaboration and U&I, all of whom signed a single contract each, valued at £300m, £280m and £200m respectively.

Morgan Sindall Group secured most new orders in the month with 17 separate contracts signed, totalling £174.8m. This put it in seventh place in the BCLive league table for September.

Builders’ Conference chief executive Neil Edwards said: “Predictably, the house-building sector accounted for the lion’s share of new contract awards recorded in the month with a total of £2.1bn divided between more than 160 projects. The miscellaneous sector – which will undoubtedly include some large elements of housing – was valued at £1.7bn. Offices and education claimed the third and fourth slots with £731m and £348m respectively.”

He concluded: “The pronounced imbalance between privately and publicly-funded projects remains; and the construction sector’s reliance upon house-building shows no signs of abating.

“Despite all this, the industry has delivered another sterling set of figures amidst growing Covid-19 and Brexit uncertainty. Against that background, UK construction’s performance should be applauded, not questioned.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk