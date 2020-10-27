Sweco wins contract for Chinese tech park

Nearly 100 architects from Sweco are working on the assignment, which it secured through an international competition. The client is Hainan Future Office Park Investment & Holding and the first phase is worth SEK85m-SEK100m to Sweco.

The area is intended to become a model for innovation, sustainable design and technology that will attract international tech companies.

“We are very proud to be able to contribute our expertise in architecture and sustainable urban planning to an assignment that will impact many people for many years to come,” said Daan Cedergren, acting president of Sweco Architects in Sweden.

Sweco’s architects are responsible for planning and landscaping and will also design all the buildings in the area. The total construction area is 500,000m2 and inauguration is planned to take place in 2024.

“It’s a huge, very demanding project. Implementing it during a pandemic is a highly unusual challenge. Our architects use an integrated, complex planning process that provides unique sustainable values. At the same time, we keep learning from the efficiency and development ambitions of the Chinese stakeholders,” said Cedergren.

The assignment includes a ‘future office park’ as well as buildings for research and development, housing, commerce, schools and a hospital.

“Sweco has worked with sustainable development projects in China for 20 years and has been responsible for many interesting urban planning projects around the country. That we are able to work comprehensively from planning to landscaping, architecture and interior design as in this project, is always extra enjoyable,” said Christer Stenmark, director of international operations at Sweco Architects in Sweden.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk