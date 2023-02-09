Sweco spearheads project to rehouse internally displaced Ukrainians

Putin’s war means that there are now more than six million internally displaced Ukrainians in need of new homes (Photo: UNDP Ukraine/Oleksandr Ratushnia)

There are currently 6.2 million internally displaced people (IDPs) in Ukraine as a result of Vladimir Putin’s invasion. In response to the effects of the war, the European Union has agreed to finance housing, schools, pre-schools and hospitals as well as to repair infrastructure in liberated cities in Ukraine.

The aim is to meet the needs of IDPs for housing, heating, water and electricity as quickly as possible.

Sweco’s assignment includes ensuring that European procurement norms are complied with when the project organisations procure contractors for the EU-funded projects in six municipalities located in the western parts of Ukraine.

“It feels incredibly gratifying to contribute Sweco’s expertise in a concrete manner that enables meeting people’s basic needs, such as shelter, water, and electricity,” said Sweco’s president and chief executive, Åsa Bergman.

“Sweco has extensive experience in rapidly putting together and managing teams comprised of international and local players with the right skills to make this possible,” he added.

The project starts immediately and is planned to continue for two years with Sweco working in partnership with local Ukrainian consultants. The client is Nefco, the Nordic Green Bank, which is an international financial institution founded by the five Nordic countries.

Nefco has broad experience of financing municipal projects in Ukraine and acts as an implementing agency for the EU’s actions to support Ukraine.

Nefco spokesman Ulf Bojö said: “We are pleased to see that the EU-funded action for IDPs’ urgent housing needs is now proceeding. We are committed to working towards a green recovery in Ukraine together with procured partners to ensure that Ukraine is rebuilt greener and better.”

