Sydney gets $14bn for transport

The money is intended to increase public transport services, reduce congestion, create jobs and help reduce the impact of Covid-19 on the state’s economy.

Minister for transport and roads Andrew Constance said the 2020-21 NSW budget would deliver on the government’s vision of a connected Greater Sydney. “Throughout Greater Sydney, the NSW government is delivering quality services, new and innovative connections and important transport projects that will transform the future of mobility,” he said. “Game changing projects such as Sydney Metro, Parramatta Light Rail, and WestConnex are creating jobs and delivering economic benefits to local communities.

“By 2024, Sydney will have 31 metro railway stations and a 66 kilometres standalone metro railway system, revolutionising the way our city travels.

“The Sydney Metro West project alone will help double rail capacity between Greater Parramatta and the Sydney CBD, transforming Sydney for generations to come.”

Almost $28 billion will be invested over the next four years by the NSW government into continuing the delivery of the Sydney Metro City and Southwest project and commencing the construction of the Sydney Metro West, and Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport projects. This is part of a multi-billion-dollar long term investment into building a new Metro network to better connect Greater Sydney.

He added: “In this year’s budget we are allocating $1.3 billion to continue construction of the WestConnex Motorway including delivery of the final stage of the project, the M4-M5 link tunnels and Rozelle Interchange by 2023. This project alone is worth $3.1 billion over four years.

“Throughout this pandemic, critical construction and maintenance work across NSW roads and transport networks has kept more than 130,000 people directly and indirectly employed by Transport for NSW.”

Some of the other significant programmes and projects receiving funding include:

AU$1.6 billion (AU$1.5 billion recurrent and AU$49 million capital) for bus services throughout NSW, including regional and metropolitan bus services, school services and funding of new and replacement buses;

An additional AU$192 million for the Transport Access Program to upgrade train stations and ferry wharves to make them more accessible including new lifts, ramps and footbridges. This adds to the existing AU$885 million that was committed over four years in last year’s Budget;

Almost AU$545 million (AU$4.2 billion over four years) to commence construction on the Sydney Gateway project and continue planning and preconstruction activities for the M6 Stage 1 Extension;

AU$356 million (AU$5.7 billion over four years) for the planning and preconstruction for the Western Harbour Tunnel and Warringah Freeway Upgrade as part of the Western Harbour Tunnel program;

AU$197 million over the next four years for the Prospect Highway upgrade (State and Federal funded) including AU$13.9 million in 2020-21;

AU$149 million over the next four years for the Memorial Avenue upgrade, including AU$37 million in 2020-21;

AU$120 million over the next two years to match the Federal funding commitment for metropolitan pinch points;

More than AU$1.1 billion (AU$4 billion over the forward estimates) to continue to deliver ‘More Trains, More Services’ for increased rail services, and more frequent and additional services on the Illawarra, Airport and South Coast lines;

Fully funding the delivery of commuter car parks at a number of stations; and

Almost AU$710 million in walking and cycling infrastructure over the next four years, bringing the NSW Government’s total investment to almost AU$1.1 billion – the largest in the state’s history.

