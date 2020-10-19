Sydney station contract set to create 300 jobs

The government of NSW has awarded the AU$370m contract for the construction of Sydney Metro’s new Crows Nest Station to construction company AW Edwards.

Minister for transport Andrew Constance said: “Hundreds of new jobs will be created throughout the life of the project, with more than 300 workers on site during peak phases of construction activity.”

The station will include two entrances, footpaths, lighting, retail space, improvements to pedestrian and cyclist safety around the site and enabling works for future over-station developments.

Crows Nest Station will be the first stop for metro services leaving Chatswood and headed towards the Sydney’s central business district (CBD) when Sydney Metro is extended from the North West in 2024. The station, which has already been excavated by Sydney Metro’s tunnelling contractor to its final depth of 25m, is one of six being built on the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project.

Construction of the station will start in January 2021 and is due to be completed in 2023.

A delivery partner for the future over-station developments above Crows Nest Station will be selected through a separate tender process.

