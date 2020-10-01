Tadano UK moves in with Demag

Tadano UK is moving out from its base in Tankersley in Yorkshire and moving in to Demag’s UK facilities in Long Crendon, near Aylesbury.

In a letter to customers Tadano UK director Alec Bell said: “Throughout the last year, Tadano has taken a measured approach in refining the Tadano and Demag operations, looking strategically at our entire European operations.

“In the UK & Ireland business’ we have been taking steps to initially develop synergies within our sales and customer support functions, however it is soon time to formerly bring together both our businesses under one legal entity.

“As from 1st January 2021, Tadano Demag UK Ltd will be absorbed within Tadano UK Ltd and henceforth Tadano UK Ltd will become the sole representative of the Tadano & Demag brands for the UK & Republic of Ireland markets.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk